Smart Dubai, in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, announced the development of a new model for predicting the spread of the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), which is an advanced and specialized visualization of the SEIR (vulnerability – exposure – injury – recovery) model, which is used widely Extensive epidemiology for mathematical modeling of infectious disease prevalence during incubation periods.

The SEIR prototype is more general, and is unable to highlight the unique nature of a new viral pandemic such as “Covid-19”. Based on this, researchers at Smart Dubai and the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences have developed a specialized version of the SEIR model, called SEAHIR (Vulnerability – Exposure – without apparent symptoms – hospitalization – isolation – recovery).

Visualization is better able to capture the unique dynamics of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The work was published in the “International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health”, in a special issue called “Modeling Infectious Diseases in the Age of Complex Data”, last March.

The SEAHIR model can predict healthcare requirements in more detail, as it takes into account the effect of non-drug interventions, such as physical distancing, and different screening strategies on the number of confirmed cases.

Smart Dubai has used the model for the first time in the “Smart Autonomous Control Panel – Covid 19”, which was developed in partnership with the “Control and Control Center to Combat Coronavirus” in Dubai, to monitor and predict the spread of the virus.

Assistant Director General of Smart Dubai, Executive Director of Dubai Data Corporation, Yunus Al Nasser, said: “The development of the new SEAHIR model is an important achievement that reflects our approach to commitment to data science in the face of the (Covid-19) pandemic in Dubai and the UAE.”

He added that “data is an effective tool for decision-making, which is our approach to dealing with the epidemic and its repercussions in order to drive digital transformation and sustainable development in Dubai, as we constantly rely on accurate data in all our plans to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city on earth.”

In addition to Yunus Al Nasser, the research team included Dr. Alexandros Leuntses, Dr. Amna Al Shamsi from Smart Dubai, Prof. Dr. Alawi Sheikh Ali, Prof. Dr. Abiola Senok, and Dr. Tom Looney, from the Faculty of Medicine at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

The President of the University, President of the Control and Control Center to Combat Coronavirus in Dubai, Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, valued the cooperation between the university and Smart Dubai to develop a specialized model for monitoring the epidemic, which reflects the university’s keenness to serve the community, and confirms its role as a knowledge institution incubating research, in order to improve the levels of health services The state.

He said that the journey to confront the epidemic requires continuous concerted efforts at the academic, medical and community levels.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

