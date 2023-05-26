The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the provision of a new service that allows drivers to dispense with carrying their driving licenses by saving them in the authority’s smart application.

The authority confirmed that the driver’s license can be added to the “Apple Wallet” through simple steps in the application of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, and enjoy movement in the vehicle without the need to carry the actual driver’s license, adding that this avoids the driver from any concern in the event that he forgets to carry the actual license.

The authority drew the attention of the service beneficiaries to the need to update the RTA application to enjoy the service, noting that the application can be downloaded through the following link https://bit.ly/3Ie9vHR

The authority had also announced a few days ago the addition of new delivery services to customers, including delivery of driving licenses and vehicle ownership within two hours from the time of receiving confirmation of transaction procedures within Dubai only, in addition to delivery on the same day in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. A new service for delivering international shipments to customers outside the UAE.

The statistics revealed by the authority showed that the total number of requests to deliver transactions during the first quarter of this year amounted to 134,640 transactions, with approximately 107,054 vehicle ownership renewal transactions, 25,500 driving license renewal transactions, and 939 driving license replacement transactions. damaged and lost. The statistics also indicated that 732 transactions related to the service of issuing an international driving license were delivered, and 415 transactions related to the service of damage or loss of vehicle registration.