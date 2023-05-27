The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the provision of a new service that allows drivers to dispense with carrying their driving licenses by saving them in the authority’s smart application.

The authority confirmed that the driver’s license can be added to the “Apple Wallet” through simple steps in the application of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, and the movement of the vehicle without the need to carry the actual driver’s license, adding that this avoids the driver any anxiety in the event of forgetting to carry the actual license.

The authority pointed out that the RTA application must be updated to enjoy the service, noting that the application can be downloaded through the following link (https://bit.ly/3Ie9vHR).

The authority had also announced a few days ago the addition of new delivery services to customers, including delivery of driving licenses and vehicle ownership within two hours from the time of receiving confirmation of transaction procedures within Dubai only, in addition to delivery during the same day in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. A service was also added. New to deliver international shipments to customers outside the UAE.

