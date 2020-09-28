TikTok user Hannah Quintus shared a video recorded by a surveillance camera that shocked her. The tipsy Hannah returned home from the party, unsteady on her feet. She was met by a faithful dog – a golden retriever named Jax. At some point, the woman began to lose her balance and fall over. The quick-witted Jax saved the hostess from falling by resting his front paws on her shoulders and gently pushing her to the couch, on which Hannah had safely “landed”.

Quintus says she didn’t immediately understand what happened. Only after sobering up and reviewing the video the next day, I realized that the dog did not let her collapse and receive serious injuries.

“When I watched the video, I was really surprised. It took me to watch him several times to realize what he did. It struck me, “she told the publication Daily star…

Hannah took Jax to the house as a little puppy and since then they have been inseparable. Now the dog is already two and a half years old. His favorite food is ice cream and cheese. He is very outgoing and loves people.

Netizens were impressed by the dog’s actions.

Earlier “FACTS” wrote that the smile of the puppy taken from the shelter touched the net.

132

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter