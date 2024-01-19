Smart Devices | The teacher says: Suddenly, Helsinki ordered to chase the lost devices

Helsinki unexpectedly asked teachers to count computers and look for lost devices, even though there is no work time set aside for this in advance.

The Helsinki Teachers' Association (HOAY) has received numerous contacts regarding computer counting and recording, says the president of the association Timo Saavalainen.

He also works as a Paloheinä elementary school teacher himself.

HS reported on Wednesday that a total of 18,000 computers and smart devices are missing from Helsinki's education and training sector.

Computers chasing and cataloging has caused teachers surprising additional work, about which the trade association has also been contacted.

The message has been that the previously planned work must be stopped and the teachers must start counting the machines, says Saavalainen.

Typically, teachers' work is planned well in advance, so that different work tasks can be handled during working hours. The schedule is basically full.

Savanese believes that the inventory will bring additional work for teachers in the years to come, even though the current amount of additional work is unlikely.

Extra the background of the work is a change in cataloging, which should reduce the amount of work.

In the past, devices have been counted by hand in educational institutions. In autumn, the system became electronic.

If the machine has not logged into the school's network within a certain period of time, the automatically functioning device register may think that the machine is lost.

The system does not work seamlessly. It happened to Saavalainen himself that his machine was not visible in the system, even though he used his own machine at school. The entry had to be made manually in the system.

Lost machines can also be those that for one reason or another have not been used at school for a while or have been sent for maintenance. For example, elementary school students can have shared laptops, while middle school students can be given their own machines.

Teaching staff have had to be harnessed to search for lost machines, because the working time of the teachers responsible for the devices is not enough for counting and cataloging.

The teacher responsible for the equipment can have, for example, one lesson less per week or can receive financial compensation for the responsibility. Responsibilities may include, for example, creating and distributing IDs to students and managing equipment reservation lists.

One teacher says in HS's survey that he receives more than a hundred euros a month for his responsible position.

According to Saavalainen, there would be more work than the teachers in charge are paid for. In practice, the teaching staff has to jointly monitor the machines in the same way as other teaching aids.