Smart Devices | How can I reduce my child’s phone use, the reader asks – A child psychiatrist tells how he works in his own family

Child psychiatrist Janna Rantala sums up the parents’ problem: first we buy addictive devices for children, then we try hard to prevent their use.

“My child is on the phone too much, he often watches videos. There has been a lot of talk about it. The school has also suffered when he hasn’t invested in his homework and, in my opinion, has studied too little for the exams. I need tips on how to really reduce the use of the phone by the child. What are those means? The older children obeyed better before – now it seems that kuopus doesn’t listen and doesn’t obey.”