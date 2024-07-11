The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources is working to establish a smart database for promising government talents, within the “General Framework for Managing Promising Talents in the Federal Government,” to serve as a reference that enables all government entities to benefit from the expertise and competencies of young people in various fields and sectors. The Authority explained that the government talent management framework is characterised by “3 main characteristics,” starting with its full development by young people, then its “flexibility,” and finally its establishment of a unified definition of promising talents at the state level.

In detail, Director of the Strategy and Future Department at the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Maitha Ahmed Kalthoum, stated that the general framework for managing promising talents in the federal government, which was recently announced as part of the projects of the National Youth Agenda 2031, was developed by members of the Authority’s Young Talents Council, in cooperation with the Youth Foundation, explaining that this framework is a key tool for investing in young government talents and efficiency, in implementation of the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, which consider youth to be the main driver of government work and ensuring the future.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources defined government talents as: “A group of employees who have ideas, knowledge, skills and capabilities that give them the ability to perform effectively in various functional fields and achieve outstanding results that contribute to providing greater value to the entity and achieving the aspirations of the government of the United Arab Emirates.”

“The initiative of the General Framework for Managing Promising Government Talents works to raise the capabilities of national cadres and meet the growing needs of new sectors for young talents. This framework is also in line with the vision of the UAE government by enhancing the competitiveness of young talents to build the next generation of government leaders. It also contributes to expanding the participation of youth in the future design industry and providing them with the best skills and experiences required for future jobs and leading government projects and initiatives that achieve the target of the UAE Vision 2031,” Kalthoum said in media statements broadcast by the authority on its official social media pages.

She stated that the framework aims to explore and develop promising national government competencies, and hone them with the best skills and expertise, to ensure the readiness of human capital to keep pace with future trends in ministries and federal entities, especially since the framework is the tool that enables entities to enhance a supportive and enabling environment for young talents through their participation in shaping the future and designing pioneering transformational projects at the government level.

“The main objective of this framework is to enhance the mechanisms for discovering promising young talents in federal government agencies, empowering them and contributing to the development of government work in the country, as well as enabling decision-makers to select the appropriate talents for projects and initiatives according to each specialization or field,” added Kalthoum, who also chairs the Authority’s Youth Council. She stressed that the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources aims, through this framework, to establish a smart database for government talents, to serve as a reference for all government agencies to benefit from the expertise and young competencies present in the database in various fields and sectors.

She pointed out that the general framework for managing promising talents in the federal government is characterised by three main features. The first is that it was developed entirely by young people, which reflects the wise leadership’s directives to empower young people and involve them in the process of designing government policies. The second is that it is characterised by the flexibility granted to government agencies, which allows each agency to use any of the tools and guiding methods included in the framework, or to choose the tools that suit it according to the nature of its work. Finally, the framework sets a unified definition of promising talents at the state level, taking into account the variation and difference in titles according to different reasons and aspects.

4 stages

Director of the Strategy and Future Department at the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Maitha Ahmed Kalthoum, confirmed that the general framework for managing promising talents in the federal government consists of four main stages, starting with the talent exploration stage in each federal government entity, passing through the talent evaluation and selection stage using flexible measurement tools, then the empowerment and investment stage that focuses on enhancing the efficiency and weight of talents through their participation in strategic national projects at the state level, and ending with the motivation stage that includes a path to develop young talents and their job specializations and reward and motivate them.

Kalthoum said: “The framework also provides a mechanism to measure the impact of implementation at the level of each federal entity by tracking the growth rates in government talent and promising national competencies within it. This enables decision-makers to view the results through a digital dashboard.”