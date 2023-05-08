Home page World

Split

Spain: Eleven people have been injured in an accident. The police secure the traces at the scene of the accident. © Gustavo De La Paz/dpa

Accident at a folk festival in Spain: During a concert, a woman crashed her car into a marquee. There are numerous injuries.

MADRID – It was supposed to be a happy Sunday evening with a concert at a folk festival in San Miguel de Deiro in Vilanova de Arousa (Spain), when suddenly a car crashed into the tent and sped into a crowd. Eleven people were injured. Five seriously injured were taken to hospitals, it said. Of greatest concern is the condition of a 14-year-old who suffered severe internal bleeding.

The Spanish said that panic initially broke out among the party guests Emergency service of the Region of Galicia on Monday with. The tent collapsed, pieces of iron flew around and hit people.

Tragedy in Spain: woman suddenly crashes her car into the marquee – eleven people injured

The accident on the fairground occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. A pensioner drove her car into a crowd during a folk festival, state television broadcaster RTVE reports. The 80-year-old driver lost control of her car. The woman and her husband would have attended a concert in a Smart on the festival site.

Suddenly the vehicle drove off and into the tent. The two occupants were taken into police custody. The authorities have already started investigations. Both were also checked for alcohol and drugs.

The 10,000 residents of the Galician coastal community of Vilanova de Arousa, not far from Pontevedra, celebrated the day of their patron saint, San Miguel de Deiro, on Sunday. Numerous residents of neighboring communities also take part in the festival. (dpa/ml)