Forget about the annual updates of the phones: it is the rare gadgets and the crazy concepts that really make the Mobile World Congress fun. Luckily, the MWC 2025 did not disappoint us. After taking a look at all the great ads of this year, we have put ourselves to tour the halls of the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona to discover the most curious, extravagant and frankly rare things of the fair. This is what we have found.

He Mod Xiaomi camera that could improve phone photography

Photo: Simon Hill

Apart from its main ads, Xiaomi has allowed us to take a look at a new phone concept with modular camera. Baptized as Xiaomi Modular Optical Systemthis configuration combines a modified xiaomi 15 Xiaomi 35 mm F/1.4 detachable, which incorporates a Light Fusion Sensor X Type 4/3 of 100 megapixelsa much larger and more powerful goal than any other current telephone. It even has a physical approach ring.

The module is magnetically attached to the back of the phone, feeds without problems and sends data at speeds up to 10 Gbps. It is a design “plug and play“It works in the application of normal camera, as integrated (you can change from one to another by pressing an icon), and save the photos in the gallery application in the same way.

Although for now it is only a concept, it is a polished prototype that could pave the way for multiple additional lenses and possibly even other accessories, such as chargers, energy banks and game controllers, or connections to other Xiaomi devices from the smart home until its sees. Nothing is known about any official launch plan or its price, but the option to move from a huge camera lump to a removable objective and get a avant -garde photograph is a tempting perspective. – Simon HILL

MWC 2025: Agenda and News of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona The important Barcelona Fair dedicated to the mobile communication industry comes to its end with its interesting telephone novelties.

Concept of smartphone With Realme DSLR lens

Photo: Simon Hill

At first glance, the concept of phone with camera Realme It is similar to the previous Xiaomi, but there are some crucial differences. The Realme’s has a large camera module and a series of different lens accessories that can be fit in place at the top to create something that really rivals a DSLR. The patented accessory of this real telephone allows you to attach a full frameless mirror target, so you could potentially attach real DSLR goals that you already have, instead of buying a completely new equipment. But it is just a concept, so there is no price or release date, and it may never become a phone that can be purchased. – Simon HILL

Sunbooster projects light on the face

Photo: Julian Chokkattu

Being locked in the office or at home is not good for health: you need sunlight! But what if you could bring the sunlight inside? That is the objective of Sunled Life Science with his Sunboostera tiny USB device similar to a Webcam that attaches to your laptop or your computer and projects you infrared light near the face.