Working without interruption, regardless of the devices used: this is the promise of Smart Connect, the software solution presented at the WMC by Lenovo and Motorola that unites and creates connections between digital ecosystems, for a 'fluid' multi-device experience. Designed for all types of consumers, from students to creatives, Smart Connect connects compatible devices, such as phones, tablets and PCs, overcoming the constraint of the 'shared' operating system.

This way users can easily expand what is displayed on their phones to a larger screen. They can, for example, move games, films, series and applications from the phone to the television with extreme ease, taking advantage of a larger screen for playing or working. Among the Smart Connect options there is Cross Control which allows you to navigate between PCs, tablets and smartphones using a single keyboard and a single mouse, or Swipe to stream which with a gesture allows you to transfer the activities of an app between one device and another. Also available is notification synchronization and the Share Hub to share files and multimedia content on devices compatible with different operating systems to simplify tasks, from travel plans to research notes, it becomes an effortless process. With Smart Clipboard you can then copy and paste texts or images from PCs, tablets or phones as if it were a single device. Smart Connect will be available on any Lenovo PC running Windows 10 or later from the Microsoft store and on select Lenovo tablets and Motorola devices through the Google Play Store.