Intel presented the results of the new study “Italians and Smart City”, conducted by the research company Pepe Research. The answers show that the concept of Smart City is familiar to about half of Italians, especially among the youngest and the medium-high socio-economic and cultural groups, but it remains rather obscure to the other half. Thinking about Smart Cities, the idea is immediately associated with technological innovation and environmental sustainability, which in particular among young people is considered a fundamental element. Environmental sustainability, safety, energy efficiency and smart mobility are the most important factors in defining the city of the future. However, the survey highlighted differences of opinion between the different age groups: more mature citizens give greater weight to safety than other issues, while younger ones show greater attention (+ 10% compared to the average) to the environment. Smart mobility is important for those who live in a big city and experience traffic problems on a daily basis.

“Modern cities grow rapidly, with 55% of the world population living in a city and an expected growth of 13% by 2050. Cities face the challenge of providing better quality and more sustainable services, improving public safety, addressing environmental issues and promoting the local economy. To achieve all this, we look to technological solutions, ”commented Andrea Toigo, Intel’s EMEA IoT Manager. “Technologies such as Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and 5G they can support cities in improving services, safety, the environment and urban planning. The scope and impact are wide, but each application leads to an improvement in the quality of life of citizens ”.

Only 13% of citizens believe they already live in a “very smart” city: at the top of the ranking is Milan with an average rating of 6.2 / 10followed by Bologna and Padua with 6/10, followed by Naples, Genoa and Catania, but Rome collects a rating of 4.3 / 10. In general, the percentage of citizens who would like to leave their city (37%) is higher than those who intend to move there (27%). Looking to the future, Italians are optimistic about the future of Smart Cities, with 68% of the sample believing that their reference city will be significantly smarter in 10 years. “Italians are tied to their territory, however the idea of ​​the Smart City is actually attractive, with 60% of citizens declaring themselves willing to move to a Smart City if they were in their region”, said Elena Salvi, Partner by Pepe Research. “Currently, Italians recognize a level of“ smartness ”in their cities when it comes to local economy, services and mobility, but they are convinced that a lot of work is still needed with regards to the environment and active citizenship. Now is the right time to carry out intelligent intervention plans on the environment, a fundamental element in making our Smart Cities more attractive ”.

The vast majority of Italians (87%) would be willing to transfer their businesses to a Smart City, if this were half an hour away from their place of residence. 57% of the sample indicated that they would be willing to move to a Smart City on a daily basis if this were an hour away; 29% would also be available for a two-hour trip to access a “smarter” lifestyle. Furthermore, 68% of citizens declare that they are willing to incur an economic cost to see their city become a Smart City; the majority are prepared to spend around € 150 more per year, but 18% of the sample declared themselves willing to spend up to € 600 more per year to live in a Smart City; 5% would spend up to 300 euros more per month. In fact, 79% appreciate smart working and would like to continue working in this way. More than half of the people who have done smart working are convinced that the pandemic has determined a new normal in which remote working appears as a consolidated reality. However, a large majority of the sample (83%) believed that current smart working practices need to be improved. 83% of those who work remotely continue to be convinced that this is an unexpressed potential especially due to infrastructural deficiencies in internet connectivity, which continue to represent a significant obstacle to implementing real smart working.