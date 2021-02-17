In the last 12 months, with the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic, humanity experienced a radical change in the way of working, with many companies adapting to remote ways of working.

What the Bankrate UK firm is wondering is what would happen if this new way of teleworking would stay forever.

How could companies innovate to ensure the best work-life balance for those employees who cannot do their work from home?

Drawing inspiration from business cities of the industrial revolution, Bankrate UK created a series of futuristic visualizations to predict what life would be like if recognized companies came back to create smart cities specially designed for your employees.

Tesla

The city would be powered by solar panels and everyone would have a Tesla parked at their doorstep.

How would it be. Founded by Elon Musk, an innovative smart city with technological spice as the main driver of change.

Besides being extremely functional, the city it would be 100% electric and would work with solar tiles and geothermal heat and wind.

Elon’s own Boring Company tunnels would connect all areas of the city, allowing residents to speed up up to 190 kilometers per hour on autonomous Hyperloop sleds.

The last Giga factory would be located in the center of the city, providing easy access on foot to the thousands of employees who live there.

Known for self-promotion, an ad for one of Elon Musk’s latest ventures, Tesla Tequila, would proudly stand next to an electronic sign that tracks the city’s energy use.

The city of Tesla would have all the advancements of Elon Musk. REUTERS / Joe Skipper

A SpaceX launch facility it would provide additional opportunities to advance your space exploration program.

Residential housing would not only provide incentives for new hires, but would also help alleviate pressures from the local housing market and associated rising rental costs.

All homes would come equipped with Tesla technology most up-to-date, including supercharger stations, sunroof panels and Powerwalls.

The living walls would combine futuristic design and nature, ensuring that every home benefits from purified air, room temperature, and reduced noise.

Ocado

The world of Ocado would be the perfect combination of environmental friendliness and futuristic thinking.

How would it be. With its robot-run factories and ambitious environmental goals, a city created by the world’s first online supermarket would be the perfect combination of environmental friendliness and futuristic thinking.

Inspired by its innovative automated warehouses, the city would have an extensive grid system, allowing all deliveries to be made robot postal workers and autonomous delivery drones.

The robots in Ocado would be in charge of delivering all the packages that their citizens may need.

In the heart of the city, large ecological domes would house exotic plants, fruits and vegetables. Supporting the company’s zero waste initiative, any additional produce grown would be donated to local food banks.

Sweaty betty

Sweaty Betty’s smart city would be a mix of technological innovation and vivid colors.

How would it be. With female empowerment at the heart of the company spirit and inspired by the brand’s roots in Notting Hill, an entrepreneurial city would be a riot of bright colors, with wellness at its core and free smartphones to talk from public booths.

As expected, physical fitness would be evident in all aspects of city life, with unlimited access to online classes and activities, while cycling routes would replace main roads, allowing for a safe pedestrian city where staying active is easy.

Ikea



The city envisioned by IKEA would be firmly rooted in Smålandic heritage

How would it be. Simple, straightforward and down-to-earth, an IKEA designed city would be firmly rooted in the company’s Smålandic heritage, with a strong focus on community and togetherness.

Surrounded by forests, the city center would be located around a large open plaza, with a large number of services including a gym with the latest technology in digital measurements, an activity center and a nursery that would provide free child care for all residents.

BoKlok employee homes would incorporate a true Scandinavian design, with high ceilings and large windows, creating light and airy family homes.

SL