Brembo focuses on connected mobility, investing 1 million euros in the American startup Spoke Safety

Bremboa global leader in braking systems, invests in advanced connected mobility solutions, entering the capital of Spoke Safetyan American startup specialized in the development of digital communication technologies between vehicles and the road ecosystem.

Thanks to the investment, Brembo continues on its path of strengthening its skills in the field of software and cloud connectivity for the digital innovation of its solutions. In particular, the objective is to facilitate the communication of braking systems with other connected elements of the surrounding environment.

“The investment in Spoke Safety for us it is a further step towards the innovation of our braking systems in a digital key” – he declared Daniel SchillaciChief Executive Officer of Brembo. – “Our vision for the near future is to make the braking system communicate and interact not only with the vehicle on which it is equipped, but with the entire road ecosystem, including other vehicles, infrastructures and communication networks, for the benefit of a better driving experience and safety”.

Brembo has already started a research project with Spoke Safety. The collaboration began thanks to the Brembo Inspiration Lab in Silicon Valley, which has among its objectives the search for innovative realities that can contribute to the evolution of Brembo focused on software and artificial intelligence.

Spoke Safety was founded in Denver, Colorado in 2020. Its solutions are based on technology Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), a communication system that connects vehicles in real time with other vehicles, with road users, including cyclists, and with the infrastructure of the smart citysuch as traffic lights, with the aim of improving the driving experience and promoting greater road safety.

Spoke Safety is therefore added to the portfolio of Brembo Venturesthe company’s venture capital unit that invests globally in top technology startups to support innovation. Brembo and accelerate the development of new solutions for tomorrow’s mobility.