A 51-year-old car dealer from Roermond thought he was smart and could make a lot of money by selling cars too cheaply.

Of course everyone knows that car dealers cannot be trusted, at least that is what the cliché is of course. Well, in Roermond it turns out that this is indeed the case. A 51-year-old car dealer thought he had outsmarted the Dutch government and enriched himself considerably by means of a trick.

What was the trick?

The scam the man had devised was to buy VAT cars and then sell them as margin cars. How does that work then? Well, you buy a VAT car. This means that the car has always been driven for business purposes and that VAT has not previously been paid on it.

If you buy such a car as a private individual, you still have to pay that VAT. A margin car has already been privately driven and the VAT on that car has therefore already been paid. If you buy a margin car, you do not have to pay VAT on the car again. It has already been handed over before.

That is therefore a financial advantage when purchasing a used car privately. However, the Limburg car dealer bought a VAT car and sold it as a margin car, without still charging VAT and then paying it. That is therefore forgery and the deliberately incorrect filing of tax returns.

Lucrative

Until the FIOD raid, the car dealer seems to have evaded around 200,000 euros in tax. Unfortunately for him it doesn’t pay off, because he was caught. He probably used false purchase invoices, as we read in the newspaper from awake Netherlands.

Incidentally, when the FIOD raided the house and garage of the man from Roermond, they also found a firearm, 74 kilograms of hemp tops (street value 3 tons) and 90 liters of raw materials to manufacture synthetic drugs.

For example, the car dealership fraud actually seems more like a side hustle, which has brought the other shady business to light. Maybe not such a very smart car dealer after all…

