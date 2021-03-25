ORIHUELA CITY Council has announced that it’s 11 beaches will be safe and ready for this coming Easter weekend.

Luisa Boné, the local Councilor for Beaches, proclaimed, “the countdown has already started and we will have all the services and the infrastructures ready to welcome Holy Week.”



CONFIDENT COUNCILLORS: Luisa Boné and Angel Noguera

Disinfection will be carried out and the ‘Smart Cameras’ will also be reintroduced to monitor capacity.

Angel Noguera, Clerk for Infrastructure, indicated that, “clearing, pruning and painting has been carried out for many weeks.”

“[We will] receive Holy Week with our best face, ”she promised.

THE HEAT IS ON: Thermal cameras monitor numbers of bathers using body temperatures

The services of a loader and two tractors have been leveling the sand, and staff have been appointed to monitor the beaches throughout busy periods.

During Holy Week, from March 27 to April 5, there will be a lifeguard service on the beaches between 11am and 7pm.

Boné also reassured the public that the chiringuitos on La Caleta and Cala Bosque beaches will be open, too.

