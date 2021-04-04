The Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, Engineer Ismail Al Balushi, said that the smart camera project that the authority began to implement in taxis and public transport buses in the emirate is distinguished by its ability to monitor lost passengers, as the cameras issue an alert to the control and control center in the authority’s building stating that the lost items have been found. .

He added that the project, which is gradually implemented in cooperation with the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police, will be tested for a period of three months, before it is officially approved.

He stressed that the new project will strengthen the mechanism for finding lost items in transportation, as the percentage of lost and found items delivered to customers reached 99% last year.

And if the dealer loses something of his belongings in the means of transportation, or is found by other dealers, he can contact the customer center around the clock to hand over his lost items, pointing out that smart cameras control drivers’ behavior and raise the level of safety and security in transportation.

He stated that the authority is currently working on developing the internal transport project in Ras Al Khaimah as it is one of the strategic projects, as it was approved by the Authority’s Board of Directors and the government of Ras Al Khaimah, and it was supposed to be completed during the past year, after its completion rate reached 60%, but the Corona crisis caused its postponement. .

He explained that the project includes the development of 55 public transport stations in three main lanes, the first route starting from Al-Nakhil area to Al-Hamra area, the second from Al-Nakhil area to Shaam, and the third from Al-Nakhil area to Ras Al-Khaimah Airport.





