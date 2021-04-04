The Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, Engineer Ismail Al Balushi, said that the smart camera project, which the authority began to implement in taxis and public transport buses in the emirate, is distinguished by its ability to monitor lost passengers, as the cameras issue an alert to the control and control center in the authority’s building stating that the lost items have been found. .

He added that the project, which is gradually implemented in cooperation with the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police, will be tested for a period of three months, before it is officially approved.

He stressed that the new project will strengthen the mechanism for finding lost items in transportation, as the percentage of lost and found items delivered to customers reached 99% last year.

And if the customer loses something of his belongings in the means of transport, or is found by other dealers, he can contact the customer center around the clock, pointing out that the cameras control the behavior of drivers and raise the level of security in the means of transport.





