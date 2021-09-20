Smart cities are complex and structured systems comprising a series of different networks. They are designed to convert the urban surroundings to make them more intelligent. Today, the concept of creating a massive smart city out of different smart buildings is no longer a dream.

What with the overabundance of advanced devices and technology to ease the process. Currently, a large percentage of people spend their time indoors. As a result, creating the ideal environment that offers excellent conditions to guarantee productivity, comfort, and wellness to the building occupants is fast becoming critical. Landlords can leverage the following tips to ensure their buildings are ready for technology-oriented gadgets.

Utilize Sturdy Wireless Infrastructure

Behind every smart building lies a collection of wireless structures which facilitate connection between users, their gadgets, and the relevant applications that allow them to work and enhance efficiencies.

CAT6 and optical fiber cabling are some of the most critical components for constructing a smart building framework. Lack of sufficient fiber makes it difficult to meet the connectivity needs of occupants. Connecting to some of the smart building applications without proper cabling is also a difficult task.

Robust inbuilt systems that utilize small cells and (distributed antenna system) DAS adds more value to assessment valuations and rental rates for real estate and commercial buildings. Evaluating your cellular framework and improving the cabling system is critical in preparing buildings to adopt smart building technology.

Ensure Your Team has the Relevant IT Expertise

Once operational sub-components are on a unique IP network, the variation and logistics between different systems become more intricate. In this case, facilitating collaboration between Led ibond IT teams and building managers to ensure they are conversant with using the technology is crucial.

Many building managers lack the relevant training to operate software stacks and control algorithms that drive operations. As a result, your building management workers should have the appropriate skills to facilitate deployment of smart building systems.

Select Futuristic Technology and Device Investments

Many smart technologies available today are still developing. Some vendors are deploying new technology fast following the lack of authenticity in standards and products. However, you must research extensively and choose the ideal products that will serve you in the long term. For instance, suppose a platform’s connectivity solution does not support migration to 5G; it may not be ideal for your building.

Start from the Ground Up

A building owner considering smart building technology should always start small. For example, they can begin by equipping the parking bay with sensors that ease identification and reservation of space. If you run a conference room, consider fitting in sensors to facilitate light activation.

After deploying various applications, you will have sufficient insight and experience, which you can rely on to adopt other appropriate devices and platforms. Choose a prototype project that will help you solve a specific problem. Applications that promote energy efficiencies from HVAC or lighting systems are ideal because they can earn you an immediate return on investment.

Evaluate Smart Building Gadgets for Retrofit

Many smart buildings available today are new, but numerous devices can be integrated into the older buildings. Determining the most suitable devices for your building depending on the building age, type, and leasing plans is a critical step.

Evaluating interoperability is also crucial. Interoperability for structural automation systems can be achieved by Modbus BACnet, protocols manufacturers should comply with when designing or producing industry products to facilitate data sharing and communication between devices.

Challenges Project Managers Face when Deploying Smart Buildings

Choosing the Ideal Systems

With numerous options available today, choosing the ideal one for your needs can be a difficult task. Having a robust smart building unification strategy is a critical starting point. Start by determining your business goals and budget and outline the systems required to meet your objectives.

For instance, to reduce operational costs, focus on the key building systems. These can be; power meters, lighting, pumps, water meters, chiller plants, and HVAC. Each should be connected with control systems and sensors to enable maximum performance and minimum performance waste and usage. Seek options that enable you to integrate other systems in the future. The systems you choose should incorporate the stipulated protocols.

Requiring a Team Approach to System Integration

Traditionally, the building industry model is such that every trade creates its plans and specifications. As a result, systems are outlined in different divisions without integration between contractors and systems. With the advent of smart buildings, the industry is evolving towards a collaborative approach.

Teams should develop and deploy integrated and interlinked system platforms enabling devices and systems to communicate with ease. For instance, lighting and HVAC controls may communicate to ensure when lights go off in a building section, HVAC may understand that temperature for the occupants is not a priority.

Creating a Programmable Platform

Generally, plumbing, Electrical, and mechanical systems were made to operate without integration. Due to their configuration, these systems may communicate through different protocols, with many being proprietary, not authorizing data matching and mixing.

While each system can collect data to meet its needs, it may not share or respond to data from other systems. The key, in this case, would be to pursue the data. Prepare your options to outline the programming needed to enable communication between these systems. You will enable the systems to integrate and process data from various sources to a central platform to reinforce your building processes.

Lack of a Support Program

Having a smart building is not the end of the road. Remember, nothing remains perfect forever. Facility managers and building owners require a support program post-installation, the lack of which can cause frustration. Having a support plan that offers KPIs (key performance indicators) and helps you understand how to manage remote and onsite training, support, hardware, system upgrades, and commissioning in advance.

Finally

Facility managers and building owners who design and put up a smart building properly often make money and earn savings in the long run. However, executing the project wrongly can result in unnecessary losses. Consider planning and ensuring the contractors collaborate on solutions and seek professional help to determine the best options for your needs.

