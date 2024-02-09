Plot twist. To overcome the impasse and blockage of the market, smart anticipates the incentives that the government crazily announced a month ago and has not yet implemented. We are talking about those with the huge discount of almost 13 thousand euros. So to avoid sales paralysis, now #1 and #3 have just undergone a record price reduction. That is, the #1 Pro now costs 28,545 euros VAT, put on the road and ELTs included with ecobonus in case of scrapping and the #3 Pro costs 29,545, put on the road and ELTs included with ecobonus in case of scrapping. Same cut also on rental fees for the super high performance #1 BRABUS and for the all wheel drive #1 pulse

“All the offers – they explain to Smart – are already available and at all smart partners, where an offer dedicated to #1 BRABUS with new rental fees is also available”