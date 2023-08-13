The Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment and the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi have provided nine smart environmentally friendly applications designed to support farmers, preserve vegetation, encourage ecotourism, change the environmental behavior of community members, and adopt a method of recycling products.

Among the smart applications are the application of eco-tourism, the “smart environment”, “Grass”, “Senyar”, “Our Farms”, “Sahem” and “Badir”, in addition to the application of the nature of Abu Dhabi.

In detail, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment stated that the smart environment application is the smart portal of the ministry, and includes several sections, including services, legislation and laws, jobs, and customer service centers, as it allows users of the application to view information and apply for services provided by the ministry.

She indicated that the eco-tourism application was developed to include videos, pictures and information about terrestrial and marine protected areas in the Emirates, and the application was made available in both Arabic and English to help everyone, and the application also includes icons of the ministry’s official accounts on social media, to enable users to visit those pages when needed. .

The Ministry confirmed that the smartphone application (GeoEnvAE) provides a spatial information base that aims to provide customers and various groups of society with information related to the service delivery centers of the Ministry, and spatial information at the level of the UAE such as the environment, biological diversity, and reserves, in addition to statistical information about the agricultural sector.

She pointed out that the “Ghirass” application supports the UAE’s endeavors to preserve the vegetation cover and its natural resources from the threat of extinction and pollution, and to achieve sustainable development through research, studies and field surveys.

She explained that the “Senyar” application allows searching for any address by means of the Makani number, my address number, the postal code number, or the name of the place to be found.

Through the “Our Farms” application, the Ministry provides indicative information to farmers and livestock breeders, with the aim of achieving sustainability in the agricultural and animal sector. The application also allows the customer to communicate directly with specialists in the agricultural and veterinary field.

As for the “Sahem” application, it enhances the participation of volunteers in a series of projects that address environmental problems on the ground in ways that include formulating research questions, collecting and analyzing data, and making new discoveries, and provides an opportunity for Abu Dhabi residents to support the authority in conducting research on the amount of plastic materials used once. , and other waste that ends up in the marine environment throughout the year.

The authority indicated that the “Badir” application is a free, environmentally friendly application designed to change the environmental behaviors of Abu Dhabi residents, both citizens and residents, and motivate them to be leaders in the process of positive transformation. for carrying out one of 20 diverse environmental missions.

«Nature Abu Dhabi»

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi stated that the “Abu Dhabi Nature” application helps the public learn more about wildlife in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and record their observations of wild and marine species. This free application is a tool through which the authority aims to enhance the knowledge of adults and children about more than 4000 species And the plants that the emirate embraces. She indicated that users of the application can ask questions to experts about the environment, and researchers and specialists in the authority will answer them. The application provides the Authority’s latest news regarding the biodiversity of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and provides information about the conservation of protected areas and eco-tourism sites in Abu Dhabi.