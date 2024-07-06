The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) revealed that it is currently preparing to transition to the “Integrated Tax Administration System,” which is a transformational project that includes a large package of improvements to the technical infrastructure of the systems, most notably the launch of smart applications soon that aim to serve those subject to value-added tax and provide them with the best tax experience. It explained that it is also working on implementing a number of future transformational projects that aim to enhance its competitiveness, which will contribute to reducing the burden on customers and the FTA.

In detail, a parliamentary report approved by the Federal National Council during the first regular session of the 18th legislative term confirmed that the value-added tax represents a new source of income for the state; it contributes to ensuring the continuity of providing high-quality government services in the future, and it also helps the government move forward towards achieving its vision of reducing dependence on oil and other hydrocarbon products as primary sources of revenue.

The report, a copy of which was obtained by “Emirates Today”, stated that the Federal Tax Authority, which was established pursuant to Federal Decree-Law No. (13) of 2016 regarding the Federal Tax Authority and its amendments, is responsible for managing, collecting and implementing federal taxes and related fines, distributing their revenues and implementing the tax procedures in force in the country, in accordance with a number of tax legislations, including Federal Decree-Law No. (8) of 2017 regarding value-added tax, and Federal Decree-Law No. (7) of 2017 regarding selective tax. It also designs and implements new public policies.

According to the report, the Federal Tax Authority confirmed its keenness to update all procedures and services it provides to reduce the response time to customer requests, noting that it is currently preparing to move to the “Integrated Tax Administration System”, which is a transformational project that includes a large package of improvements to the technical infrastructure of the systems, and the launch of smart applications for the system aimed at serving taxpayers and providing them with the best tax experience. The Authority explained that it was able to change the estimated time to complete a request to refund value-added tax on the construction of new homes from the Authority, and increase the period for submitting a refund request after the completion certificate, as it reduced the estimated time frame to receive a response from the Authority from 20 working days to 11 working days. The Authority also assigned several private entities to verify the validity of invoices containing engineering details and technical aspects in the refund request, in order to protect the state’s funds.

The Authority stated, in an official response included in the parliamentary report, that in response to the large number of complaints from citizens about the value-added tax refund period, it decided to increase the specified period for submitting a refund request to the Authority to be within 12 months instead of six months (as it was previously) from the date of completion of the newly constructed home, which contributed to raising the level of customer satisfaction with the service provided by the Authority, noting that it also opened communication channels with municipalities to raise awareness among members of society, in order to spread the culture of keeping records, receipts and invoices, and holding awareness workshops provided by the Authority through remote video communication with citizens who have obtained building permits to construct a new home, which led to improving the quality of tax refund requests with the Authority, and external offices contributed to providing the service on behalf of the citizen, which led to completing all requests within the specified legal period.

The Authority has identified two mechanisms for dealing with VAT refund requests for the business sector. The first is based on refunding the amounts of tax refund requests within the specified period (20 business days). As for requests that require review and audit by the Tax Returns Department for more than 20 business days, the Authority informs the registrant of this after verifying the risk criteria. The second mechanism involves the Authority subjecting some requests with large amounts to audit and review to detect any manipulation in tax refund claims, in exchange for not receiving financial supplies to the state treasury, which poses a risk that requires increasing the audit period, out of the Authority’s keenness on protecting state funds. The Authority stated that it is working on implementing a number of future transformational projects that aim to enhance its competitiveness, most notably the “Mowaffaq” package to facilitate doing business and tax compliance for the small and medium enterprises sector, the “Specialized Tax Agent”, and the “Electronic Invoicing System”, stressing that these major and rapid transformational projects will achieve a positive impact in all sectors, within short periods of time, which will contribute to reducing the financial and material burdens on clients and the Authority.

Tax refund

The parliamentary report commended the Federal Tax Authority’s interest in facilitating the refund of value-added tax on the construction of a citizen’s first home, by linking this right to attaching documents and saving them on the Authority’s website, from the time of obtaining the building approval by giving the customer a tax number, and linking the right to refund the tax to attaching a completion certificate.

The report also praised the plans and efforts to accelerate the procedures for electronic linking between the Federal Tax Authority and all land and property departments and economic development departments, considering that these efforts help in speeding up instant verification and facilitating all tax procedures.

Federal Tax Authority:

• Change in the estimated time to complete the VAT refund application for the construction of new homes.