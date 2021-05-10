The General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai called on all dealers to use the Dubai Residence smart application, GDRFA DUBAI, available through smart phone applications and the website smart.gdrfad.gove.ae, to complete their transactions during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, which will fall on the 29th of Ramadan to 3 Shawwal. Noting that the Amer centers will be closed during the same Eid holiday period.

The administration indicated that customers can inquire about their transactions by calling the call center service “Amer” on the toll-free number 8005111, which works around the clock, seven days a week.

The administration stated that the 24/7 Customer Happiness Center located at Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 will work during the holiday to receive urgent cases only, to facilitate and facilitate the completion of customer procedures and to ensure the health and safety of everyone during Eid.





