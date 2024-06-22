The Federal Tax Authority revealed that it is currently preparing to move to the “Integrated Tax Management System,” which is a transformative project that includes a large package of improvements to the technical infrastructure of the systems, most notably the launch of smart applications soon aimed at serving those subject to value-added tax, and providing them with the best tax experience. Explaining that it is also working on implementing a number of future transformational projects aimed at enhancing its competitiveness, which contributes to reducing the burdens on customers and the Authority.

In detail, a parliamentary report approved by the Federal National Council, during the first regular session of the 18th legislative term, confirmed that the value-added tax represents a new source of income for the state, which contributes to ensuring the continuity of providing high-quality government services in the future, and also helps the government move forward towards achieving its vision. Reducing dependence on oil and other hydrocarbon products as primary sources of revenue.

The report, a copy of which was obtained by Emirates Today, stated that the Federal Tax Authority, which was established pursuant to Federal Decree Law No. (13) of 2016, is responsible for managing, collecting and implementing federal taxes and related fines, distributing its revenues, and implementing the tax procedures in force in the country. According to a number of tax legislations, including Federal Decree Law No. (8) of 2017 regarding value-added tax, and Federal Decree Law No. (7) of 2017 regarding excise tax, it is also responsible for designing and implementing new public policies.

According to the report, the Authority confirmed its complete keenness to modernize all the procedures and services it provides to reduce the response time to customer requests, noting that it is currently preparing to move to the “Integrated Tax Management System,” which is a transformative project that includes a large package of improvements to the technical infrastructure of the systems. And launching smart applications for the system aimed at serving taxable people and providing them with the best tax experience.

The Authority explained that it was able to change the estimated time for completing the request for a VAT refund for building new housing, and to increase the period for submitting the refund request after the completion certificate, as it reduced the estimated time frame for receiving a response from the Authority from 20 working days to 11 working days, as the Authority was assigned Several private bodies verify the authenticity of invoices that contain engineering details and technical aspects of the refund request, out of concern for state funds.

The Authority stated, in an official response included in the parliamentary report, that in response to the large number of citizens’ complaints about the value-added tax refund period, it decided to increase the period specified for submitting a refund request to the Authority to be within 12 months instead of six months (as was previously) from the date of Completion of the newly built housing, which contributed to raising the level of customer satisfaction with the service provided by the Authority, noting that it also opened communication channels with municipalities to raise awareness among community members, in order to spread the culture of keeping records, receipts and invoices, and hold awareness workshops provided by the Authority from Through remote video communication with citizens who obtained building permits to construct a new home, which led to improving the quality of tax refund requests to the Authority, the external offices also contributed to providing the service on behalf of the citizen, which led to the completion of all requests within the specified legal time limit.

The Authority has identified two mechanisms for dealing with VAT refund requests for the business sector: The first depends on refunding the amounts of tax refund requests within the specified period (20 working days). As for requests that require review and auditing by the Tax Returns Department for more than 20 working days, the Authority notifies This is registered after verifying the risk standards, while the second during which the Authority subjects some applications with large amounts to audit and review to discover any tampering with tax refund claims, in exchange for no financial supplies entering the state treasury, which constitutes a risk that requires increasing the audit period, out of the Authority’s concern for state funds. .

The authority stated that it is working on implementing a number of future transformational projects aimed at enhancing its competitiveness, most notably the “Muwafaq” package to facilitate doing business and tax compliance for the small and medium-sized companies sector, the “specialized tax agent,” and the “electronic invoicing system,” stressing that these projects The major and rapid transformation will achieve a positive impact in all sectors, within short periods of time, which will contribute to alleviating the financial and material burdens on customers and the Authority.

Tax refund

The parliamentary report praised the Federal Tax Authority’s interest in facilitating the recovery of value-added tax on the construction of a citizen’s first home by linking this right to attaching documents and saving them on the Authority’s website, since obtaining construction approval, by giving the customer a tax number, and linking the right to recover the tax to attaching a certificate of completion. .

The report also praised the plans and efforts to accelerate electronic linkage procedures between the Federal Tax Authority and all land and property departments and economic development departments, considering that these efforts help speed up real-time verification and facilitate all tax procedures.