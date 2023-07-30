At the end of the blockbuster Forest Gump the main character (what’s his name again?) buys a three percent share in a company called Apple for $ 100,000. Movie fans have figured out what the stock would be worth now: $66.6 billion. Unfortunately for Tom Hanks, that’s all pretended, but in the real world, these kinds of genius ideas do happen.

In 2011, Owuraka Koney is 27 years old and works as a market analyst. His eye falls on a new company called Tesla. He keeps a close eye on the company and even has a meeting with the foreman, one Elon Musk. Koney firmly believes in the power of Tesla. The battery technology, ‘unique company culture’ and cost benefits are some of the factors that impress Koney.

Koney shares his knowledge with the company Jennison Associates. Koney persuades the company to invest heavily in the EV brand. In 2011, Jennison Associates buys 20 million Tesla shares for about $2 each, with the exchange rate at the time (and adjusted for inflation) being something like $1.8. If you want to buy a share in Tesla today, you will lose about 240 euros.

The current value of Tesla shares compared to 2011

With the knowledge of today you know that Koney was right. Currently, the value of the stock is up 14,800 percent. If Jennison Associates were to cash out today, the company could pocket $5.9 billion. If you convert that to euros, you end up at about 5.3 billion euros.

Incidentally, the company could also have cashed in earlier. In 2021, Tesla stock peaked above $400. At the time, the company owned more than $7 billion in Tesla shares. Koney is still keeping an eye on Tesla’s developments. “Looking at Tesla now, I’m no longer worried about whether they’ll survive. It’s just a question of how successful it will be,” he says in an interview with Bloomberg.