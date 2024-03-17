If there is one brand that we don't understand lately, it is Smart. Growing up with extremely small cars, an entire identity based on things that no one else made, and all of that has now been thrown overboard in one fell swoop since the brand has continued as a joint venture between Mercedes and the Chinese Geely. And why? To make way for what seems to be a dime a dozen crossover types. Strange, right?

And then there is the naming. Their first new model appeared under the name #1. Not 'number one', either 'number one'but 'hashtag one'. Yes really. Very hip and progressive, for about three minutes; and quite difficult to hashtag online. That ultimate irony seems to have escaped Smart's wits. Now they come with their second offspring, which is not called #2, but #3 – logical.

The differences between the Smart #1 and #3

At first glance it appears to be a slightly modified #1 with the dutifully truncated roofline to appear 'coupé-like' and 'dynamic'. Look a little further and it turns out that there is something more going on. For example, the Smart #3 is about 13 centimeters longer than the #1, and 8 centimeters lower, partly due to a more streamlined silhouette and partly due to less ground clearance.

It also has a longer wheelbase – a difference of 3.5 centimeters – and a weight distribution of 50/50 (with the #1 the scales tip towards the rear axle). The Mercedes design team that designed the car states that 'the roofline and the entry space had to be right; so we made it a little longer.

The #3 is surprisingly spacious

Due to the interventions, the headroom on the rear seat shrank by 35 millimeters compared to the #1, but you don't notice much of this because the roller blind for the glass roof was omitted. Legroom actually increased, even to unusually large proportions for a 4.4 meter long car. Are we paying attention to Renault, Stellantis and other manufacturers who seem to have forgotten rear passengers lately?

The focus on space is of course no coincidence: Smart now mainly builds its cars for the Chinese market, where space is luxury. In addition, customers there nowadays seem to be even more critical of fussy interior details than we Europeans. Smart therefore finished the #3 as if it belonged two segments higher: they claim that the materials and the fit and finish will be blameless. This certainly seems to be the case with the pre-production models we are driving for this test.

Photo: © Smart

Photo: © Smart

Photo: © Smart

Photo: © Smart

Photo: © Smart







The interior of the #3 hardly differs from that of its sister model. We spotted three round vents under the central screen instead of two elongated ones. The rest of the design is the same: a high center console that ends in a low, clean designed dashboard. The seat is still relatively high, because of crossover, which is good for an overview and enhances the spatial feeling.

The specifications of the Smart are recognizable

The technology has also remained unchanged: the Smart #3 is available in four versions with one engine on the rear axle (272 hp) or as a Brabus with two engines (428 hp). Yep, the same crazy numbers as a certain related, recently introduced Volvo that everyone seems to be looking forward to.

All versions have a 66 kWh battery, except the entry-level model called Pro; it gets 49 kWh. It can fast charge slightly less quickly, with 130 kW compared to 150, and its on-board charger is a lot slower: 7.4 instead of 22 kW. The range also lags behind the 415 to 455 kilometers of the rest. There is a nice price of 38,395 euros (37,997 euros in Belgium).

The Smart #3 Brabus drives fantastic

Today we drive the Premium (the middle of the five versions) and the Brabus, where they have to whack us out of the latter with a stick. No one expects that such an innocent, yet quite well-behaved case can be so mercilessly harsh, and that makes it particularly hilarious. The Brabus goes from 0 to 100 in 3.7 seconds, and although it is becoming increasingly normal for us to write down such values, it is still fairly unique that they belong to a car weighing half a euroton. Besides Teslas, only the #1, the Volvo EX30 and the Zeekr

The #3 has a more tightly adjusted chassis than the #1 and the Brabus version adds some more reinforcement and control. That's welcome with these kinds of bursts of power. In bends you notice, high up from the Alcantara seats, that there is still quite a bit of leaning and rolling, and on a damp road surface the weight of the Smartje easily shifts straight ahead.

But the power delivery and traction management are top notch: a hint of a fraction of wheelspin with the four Michelins and you're away. In Comfort mode there is a kind of step in the gear, so that you can quickly slow down if you did not intend to shoot yourself like crazy towards the horizon. But in Sport and the special, blood-poisonous Brabus mode, the #3 really hangs on your toes.

The #3 is clearly not finished yet

If anything can ruin the sweet experience of insanely fast spatiality 'for a little', it is the digital experience on board. Smart proudly reports that the systems via over the air updates can be refined or expanded, but it is almost as if the approach was 'throw it on the market and we will fix it later'. And we're not just talking about the orchestral amount of beeps and bleeps, which seem to be being scaled back for Europe.

The busy moving leopard mascot in the central display hardly understands your voice commands, the counter screen displays the nice 'camera blocked' message when it rains and the Dutch-speaking navigation voice is just as poor. She makes comments like 'turn right here and then turn right again' and the already immortal 'soon happily follow the main road' (not a typo, she really says that).

She also keeps beeping at you if you exceed the speed limit by a fraction, even if you have turned off that warning. If you already had the impression that Chinese software is often unfinished and compromises on the ease of use and friendliness established here, the Smart #3 will do little to help you dispel that thought.

Despite everything, this Smart can still be a success

The question is whether that matters much when the rest of the car is so well put together and offers so much for the money. We are delighted with the Brabus in this test, but the regular #3, which sprints to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds and remains below the Dutch subsidy limit of 45k in many versions, is also a deal. Add to all this some appealing colors and ditto wheels, and this Smart could well find an enthusiastic audience – even if it has lost the original idea behind its brand a bit.

Specifications of the Smart #3 Brabus (2024)

Engine

2 electric motors

428 hp

543 Nm

66 kWh (battery)

Drive

four wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 3.7 s

top speed 180 km/h

Consumption (average)

17.6 kWh/100 km

Range (statement)

415 km (WLTP)

Loading time

<3 hours at 22 kW (10-80%)

<30 min. at 150 kW (10-80%)

Dimensions

4,400×1,844x

1,556 mm (lxwxh)

2,785 mm (wheelbase)

1,910 kg

15 + 370 / 1,160 l (luggage)

Prices

€50,895 (NL)

nnb (B)