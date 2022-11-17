Smart’s electrification process is about to take a further step. In fact, the debut of the new one is approaching Smart #3, all-electric coupe SUV substantially larger than the recently introduced #1 Smart SUV. The first images of what appears to be the final production version of the German brand’s new battery-powered crossover have leaked onto the web, which will broadly have a design similar to that of the smaller SUV #1, in particular as regards the front end and the external lighting system.

The rear section of the model also appears to be similar, while the roof is characterized by more modern lines and shapes. According to the latest rumors from China, the new Smart #3 will measure approximately 4,400mm in length, 1,800mm in width and 1,600mm in height, and will boast a wheelbase of 2,785mm. If you confirm, the proportions of this SUV will make it compete on the market with Volkswagen ID.4, a compatriot rival in the electric crossover segment. As for the engine, we talk about the possibility of choosing between two configurations: the base one features a single electric propulsion unit, capable of delivering 268 HP ​​of power and 252 Nm of maximum torque; moving up the range, the debut of a high-performance variant by Brabus is expected, with two electric engines ready to guarantee a power increase of 154 HP compared to the standard variant. Depending on the engine solution, the new #3 will weigh between 1,870 and 1,890 kg.

No indication as to the battery, although it is reasonable to expect a solution similar to the one available for the smallest SUV #1: this means that the model’s electric powertrain will be powered by a 66 kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt unit, which will guarantee an autonomy up to 440 kilometers and a charging capacity of 150 kW. Final comment on technological standardswhich will materialize inside the passenger compartment in a 9.2″ digital instrument cluster and a centrally located 12.8″ dedicated infotainment system display.

Image: Instagram “Cochespias”