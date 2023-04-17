Hours are counted for the grand debut of the new one Smart #3expected as already announced several times under the spotlights of the Shanghai Auto Show scheduled from 18 to 27 April.

The electric range expands

“We are proud to finally introduce our first sport utility coupé to the world – says Dirk Adelmann, CEO Smart Europe – Always a pioneer of electrification, Smart aims at an uncompromising quality standard in the field of experience and interactions. Our goal has always been to respond to the many and changing mobility needs. Therefore, Smart will continue to expand its product family to offer a variety of cars that are optimally suited to different customer groups and lifestyles.”

What do we know

As with the models that are particularly eagerly awaited by the market, much has already been said about the new arrival and even the official photos released today by the parent company represent the same car that we saw a few months ago on the net. Then same front with CyberSparks LED headlights with a particularly slim shape, and same “shark nose” complete with an “A” shaped grid. Seen from the side, the car shows one of its main characteristics more clearly, namely the contrast between the black of the roof and the rest of the livery, while the interior offers ergonomic seats and a dashboard that separates the driver and the passenger, ending on a central 12.8″ screen. The work is completed by an infotainment system equipped with a Beats Soundsystem with 13 speakers.

On the market next year

4,400 mm long by 1,800 wide with a wheelbase of 2,785 mm (35 more than the #1), the Smart #3 should have a single 268 HP electric motor. But it is good to wait a few more days to get all the official confirmations from the parent company. For sure, the first Smart sport utility coupe will be presented to the European public at the IAA next September to then be launched in the respective markets in early 2024.