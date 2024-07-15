Smart’s adventure on the market is about to begin again. It seems that the Mercedes Group brand could give the green light to the electric successor of the Fortwo nwithin a few monthsbut on one condition: it must be proved a profitable project before getting approval. The news was revealed by Smart’s European division CEO Dirk Adelmann, who confirmed that plans are underway for an electric replacement for the iconic city car.

Smart Fortwo, the heir is coming

Let’s remember that the Fortwo was recently retired after a full 26 years of production, and it did so without an immediate successor in sight. We’re talking about the company’s first model and one of the best-selling small cars in Europewhich is why Smart itself is thinking about making a comeback in the near future. “We’re working on it – Adelmann explained to Autocar microphones – The current Fortwo was discontinued two months ago. It would have been great to have a direct successor: We don’t have it yet, but we’re working on it“.

The new Smart #2

It is not clear exactly when this new model will arrive, but we know that the strong commercial interest in a new-era compact city car will lead Smart to develop a winning model not only in Europe but above all for Europe. “This is why it would make sense to put it up for sale”Adelmann added. What will the Fortwo’s successor be called? Internally, its development is being carried out under the name “Project 2”, but it should enter production under the name #2.

A question of numbers

On the other hand, the number 2 was reserved by Smart voluntarily as it represents an iconic number for the brand, and the hypothesis of its use for a successor to the Fortwo is gaining ground. In naming scheme for new electric models Smart, moreover, is increasingly moving towards a choice of odd numbers for SUVs and SUV Coupés and even numbers for other products. As for the car itself, the #2 could be born on a platform created by Smart with a partner company, a strategy that would allow it to share development and production costs. “The last thing we want to do is produce a vehicle where nobody makes money, because it wouldn’t last long“concluded the Smart Europe CE.