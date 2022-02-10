The brand presents the new series of full electric vehicles and reveals the first Smart SUV. A tribute to the world of social media, but also a reminder of current events. In addition, the first pre-launch tests have been completed

For Smart it is time for profound renewals from various points of view. A significant sign of change is represented by the new electric SUV, the first Smart-branded sport utility case. To rename this novelty to four wheels, the manufacturer has chosen an emblematic name: Smart # 1. A solution that recalls the hot topic of social media and trendsetting in this particular historical moment, conveying the idea of ​​freshness and topicality. Quality that the brand intends to reproduce on the road as well.

FEATURES – The new Smart # 1 has an elegant design, capable of combining aesthetics with aerodynamic resistance. Work has been done on this last point to optimize the results. More energy efficiency and less noise to ensure a comfortable ride. The dimensions are 4,290 mm in length by 1,910 in width and a height of 1,698 mm. The wheelbase is remarkable: 2,750 mm. There are no official technical data, the car should be born on the Sea platform (which also hosts Geely models), consequently it seems reasonable to think that it will mount a battery of about 70 kWh, with an estimated power of 250 Hp and an autonomy of about 450 km. The vehicle also passed very demanding pre-launch tests, on ice as well as snow, showing excellent resistance even in a test conducted in North China at -40 °. See also Caimanes: what does Colombia's title in the Caribbean Series mean?

ENTHUSIASM – The choice of name was particularly important for Smart. Daniel Lescow, Vice President Global Sales, Marketing and After-Sales reiterated: “The first product of the brand renewal, the Smart # 1, perfectly combines electric-drive technology and premium quality. I am convinced that the Smart # 1 will thrill future customers, both in China and in Europe. “Concludes Lescow:” This will inaugurate new trends in urban mobility and generate an engaging brand experience, wherever it is present “. Yang Jun, Vice President Research and Development echoes: “Thanks to the perfect collaboration between smart and the Mercedes-Benz design team, the Smart # 1 is an engineering masterpiece. Waiting for the market debut scheduled for the end of this quest. ‘year, these results make us optimistic about a positive feedback from future customers ”.

10 February – 17:20

