Here we are: the prestigious Italian film festival, Alice nella Città, is about to start with its twenty-first edition in Rome, from 18 to 29 October. And here there will be a new mobility partner: smart #1 which has “married” the festival to share its open vision towards the future and celebrate emerging talent in the world of cinema.

Since Alice nella Città became an autonomous and parallel section of the Rome Film Festival in 2012, it has stood out for its commitment to promoting debuts, talent and young people. This innovative and future-oriented vision fits perfectly with the values ​​represented by smart, a brand that since its inception has always embodied innovation in the automotive sector, offering a revolutionary concept of mobility.

The strategy

Micaela Seganti, Marketing Manager at smart Italia, shared her excitement about this partnership: “With smart #1 we have opened a new chapter in the history of smart. Like no other brand, smart has represented innovation since its origins, offering an innovative and sometimes revolutionary concept of mobility. Alice nella Città is the incubator of the dreams of many young talents, and it is precisely from this harmony that the choice to place our #1 alongside this beautiful reality that manages to speak to all generations, just like smart.”

On the red carpet

Thus, throughout the course of the event, smart #1 will have the honor of accompanying the protagonists of Alice nella Città on the red carpet and traveling together on a short stretch of the road towards the cinema of the future. This car represents a new chapter in smart’s history, reinventing the revolutionary formula that has made the brand so popular, but this time in a familiar format. The smart #1 is in fact born from a new design, new technologies and a new approach: retractable handles, frameless doors and a panoramic glass roof. The relationship between useful surface area and dimensions has been optimized to the maximum, with a length of 4270 mm, a wheelbase of 2750 mm and rims of up to 19 inches. Furthermore, it offers an impressive interior space with a 360-degree view.

The range and ideas

The smart #1 is available in three trims: Pro +, Premium and BRABUS. All versions are already available to order and have been shipping for a few weeks, with clear prices and transparent delivery times. Furthermore, smart also offers a long-term rental option called smart mobility RENT. For example, it is possible to get on board the Pro + version for 48 months or 60,000 km, paying an advance of 5,000 euros and 48 monthly fees of 579 euros including VAT. Furthermore, all customers who purchase #1 by October 30, 2023 will receive a bonus of 500 euros for public top-ups using smart charge@street. So, for those who are ready to embrace the smartist spirit, there is only one burden to tackle: car washing. For those who order and collect their smart #1 by 30 October 2023, the first 500 euros of public top-up with charge@street will be offered by smart.