The new generation of Smart models will open with the debut of the new smart # 1. The German brand has made official the name of its next new entry in the range: through the combination of the symbol “#” followed by a number, the company has defined a recognizable family name for its new generation of fully electric vehicles. The first of these will be smart # 1, which recently completed a series of aerodynamic and winter tests and is accordingly preparing to make its debut on the global automotive landscape by the end of the year.

“The first product of the brand renewal, the smart # 1, perfectly combines electric-drive technology and premium quality – said Daniel Lescow, Vice President of Global Sales, Marketing and After-Sales of smart – I am convinced that the smart # 1 will thrill future customersboth in China and in Europe, ushering in new trends in urban mobility and generating an engaging brand experience, wherever it will be present “. The car was recently taken to the China Automotive Engineering Research Institute in Chongqing, which is home to the country’s most advanced automotive aerodynamics testing center, one of the first in the world, where it obtained a drag coefficient of 0.29an excellent result especially when compared with the SUV competitors in the same segment, which will guarantee optimal performance in terms of energy consumption, range, aerodynamic noise and stability.

The new German electric SUV was also taken to the far north of China, to one of the coldest proving grounds in the world, with temperatures around -40 ° C, where it also demonstrated excellent resistance to the most extreme cold. Finally he was subjected to complexes road test with snow and icein conditions similar to everyday winter urban driving: thanks to the efficient ESP system provided by Bosch and the fully electric powertrain, the battery-powered crossover combines exceptional comfort, stability, acceleration and braking performance.