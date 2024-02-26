He left suddenly Chris Gauthier, the 48-year-old actor who gained fame for his roles in the television series 'Once Upon a Time,' 'Smallville' and 'Eureka.' There premature death is still the subject of questions from fans and the entire world of cinema.

The news of his death was communicated through a post on Facebook by his agent but there is no trace of the reasons. At the moment, in fact, the data have not been confirmed causes of deathalthough TMZ reports that it happened unexpectedly after a recent one illness not specified. Great shock among the various colleagues who shared several film sets with him. There were many regretful and incredulous comments for such an unexpected and dramatic death for such a young age.

The announcement of the death of the actor, the young Chris Gauthier, comes thanks to Chad Colvin, his agent, via a long and moving message on Facebook.

It still doesn't seem real to me. How can it be? A world without you is a much darker place, so much so that when his wife contacted me yesterday with the news, I cried in disbelief for hours. […] I will miss you more than you could ever imagine. I wish we could have spent a little more time together and that you understood the difference you made, not just in my life, but everyone you touched. This world is a little smaller and colder now without you. I love you big Grooch, until we meet again.

Born in Luton, England, in January 1976 and residing for many years in Vancouver, Canada, Chris Gauthier has been an interpreter for both small and big screen, bringing various characters to life. In 2004, she made her debut in television with the miniseries 'The Legend of Earthsea'. Subsequently, however, he achieved notoriety thanks to his roles as the Toy Maker in 'Smallville', the gourmet chef Vincent in 'Eureka' and the character of Mr. Smee in 'Once Upon a Time' (the Disney mashup known in Italy as 'Once upon a time').

With these performances the actor has conquered the favor of the public and the sympathy of many enthusiasts and colleagues. His credits also include minor roles in 'iZombie', 'Supernatural', 'Agent Cody Banks', 'Little Man' and 'Freddy vs. Jason'. Many comments describe him as a good man, capable of leaving a painful void with his too premature passing. Many wonder why “good souls always leave too soon”.