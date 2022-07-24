Infectologist David Uip said that there is a dispute between countries for the importation of the immunizer

The Secretary of Science, Research and Development in Health of the State of São Paulo, David Uip, said this Sunday (24.Jul.2022) that the monkeypox vaccine should take at least 9 months to be manufactured in Brazil. According to the infectologist, one of the possibilities is that the immunizing agent is produced by the Butantan.

“The virus has already been isolated, but from there until turning it into an IFA [ingrediente farmacêutico ativo], in production capacity and storage delay. The news I had is that the possibility of having a new vaccine in Brazil is 9 months. Butantan created a committee to monitor cases of the disease in the state and evaluate the production of a vaccine against the disease”said in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

According to Uip, there is a dispute between countries for the import of vaccines: “The Danish vaccine [Imvanex] is being disputed all over the world. The United States increased the order, the European Union as well. Then we have to get in line. I don’t see any other alternative and I don’t see anything in the short term. The ministry is negotiating with the same difficulties”.

According to Uip, the declaration of global emergency can accelerate the arrival of the vaccine. “By the usual ways, the expectation was long”he said.

On Saturday (July 23), the Ministry of Health reported that it is negotiating the purchase of vaccines against monkeypox. According to the folder, negotiations are being carried out globally with the manufacturer to expand access to the immunizing agent for countries where there are confirmed cases of the disease.

In a note, the ministry stressed that mass vaccination is not recommended by the WHO. (World Health Organization) in non-endemic countries for the disease, as is the case of Brazil.

“The Ministry of Health coordinates with the World Health Organization the negotiations for the acquisition of the monkeypox vaccine. The WHO coordinates with the manufacturer, globally, to expand access to the immunizing agent in countries with confirmed cases of the disease. It is worth mentioning that mass vaccination is not recommended by the WHO in non-endemic countries, such as Brazil. The recommendation of vaccination, so far, is only for contacts with suspected cases and health professionals with high occupational risk to the virus.”

Emergency

The WHO declared on Saturday (July 23) a global health emergency due to monkeypox. This is the highest alert level in the organization.

“I have decided to declare a public health emergency of international scope” said the director-general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom. He further stated that the disease “represents a public health emergency of international concern”but that with the tools available, it will be possible to control the outbreak of the virus.

The decision comes after the organization’s Emergency Committee failed to reach a consensus. They discussed the topic for 1 month.

Watch the WHO Director-General’s announcement (1min1s):

according to Our World in Data15,510 cases were confirmed worldwide as of Thursday (21.Jul). In Brazil, there are 696 confirmed cases of the disease in Brazil so far.

The federal government said it maintains direct contact with regional health agencies to monitor and track cases of the disease.

In a note sent to Power 360, the ministry reported that 13 states and the Federal District confirmed cases of the disease. São Paulo leads the number of infected with the disease, with 506 cases, followed by Rio de Janeiro (102) and Minas Gerais (33).

