Smallpox The Norwegian Institute of Public Health reported possible cases of monkeypox

In Europe, potential suspicions of infection have been identified earlier this week in Britain, Spain, Portugal and Sweden.

Norwegian National Institute of Public Health FHI announced on Saturday about possible cases of monkeypox in the country’s capital, Oslo.

According to FHI, in Oslo from 6 to 10 a person who visited in May has been confirmed to be infected with smallpox after returning to their home country.

FHI did not disclose the person’s home country in its release.

In Europe several rare cases of monkeypox have been reported this week. Dozens of at least suspected cases have been detected in a short time, at least in Britain, Spain and Portugal. The most recent suspected case was reported by Austria on Sunday.

By Wednesday, nine cases had been reported in Britain and five in Portugal. The Spanish health authorities identified 23 suspected infections.

Swedish Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday SVT reported that one case of monkeypox has also been found in Stockholm. The National Public Health Agency (FOHM) is investigating whether there are more cases.

News agency According to Reuters, the president of the United States Joe Biden said monkey pox on Saturday that “everyone should be concerned about”.

Biden further said U.S. health authorities are investigating possible treatments and vaccines.

In Finland no confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported at this time.

HS interviewed formerly a specialist doctor at the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) Leif Lakomaata. Lakoma does not see a risk of a major monkeypox epidemic in Finland. Along the same lines was on saturday Professor of Zoonotic Virology at the University of Helsinki Olli Vapalahtithat the virus is not becoming a global pandemic.

“Currently, however, there are still few cases in Europe, and there are no infections or suspected infections in Finland,” he says.