Saturday, July 30, 2022
Smallpox of the monkeys, the first European death is Spanish. He was in Brazil

July 30, 2022
First death in Europe from monkeypox: a Spanish citizen who had contracted the virus in Brazil

The first European to to die for contracting the monkeypox it’s a Spanish citizen. The man, whose death was confirmed today by the Madrid Ministry of Health, was a 41-year-old con previous pathologies(he was in fact battling a lymphoma), residing in the region of Valencia and at the time of death he was in Brazil.

The monkeypox emergency continues, causing the first death in Europe today. The victim is an immunosuppressed Spanish citizen, but he is not the only one to have been infected in the country. In fact, in the Iberian Peninsula, to date, they have been reported 4,298 confirmed cases, from 3,750 of which they know each other information And only 120 subjects infected were hospitalized.

Worrying data are those relating to monkeypox in Spain, where the disease is disproportionately affecting the male population. Indeed, as reported by the Spanish newspaper El MundoI am only 64 infected women, to date, in the country. Given, this, which demonstrates how the lethality rate of the disease is confirmed to be very low.

The cases of monkeypox around the world. Worrying figures also in the United States. Biden ponders the option of declaring a state of emergency

Meanwhile, numerous cases of monkeypox are also occurring in the United States. The authorities of San Francisco and of New York state they declared it state of health emergency, following the exponential increase in cases. As reported by the Washington Post amounts to 4.907 the number of infected in the United States. The alarming figures are also making President Biden consider the option of declaring a state of national emergency.

The monkeypox emergency also hit the Italian territory, in particular one of the first cases was isolated to the Civilian expeditions of Brescia. The man, now admitted to the infectious disease ward, allegedly contracted monkeypox al returning from a trip. The patient is currently in good condition, after the initial appearance of some skin symptoms.

