Green light for the distribution plan for the vaccine against

monkeypox in Italy

: the indications were published by the Ministry of Health. The circular in fact establishes the assignment of first shares of the vaccine Jynneos after the arrival of the first tranche by the European Commission.

In this first phase, after consulting the Regions and the autonomous provinces, «it was decided to divide the vaccine doses currently available among the Regions with the highest number of cases reported to date and divided as follows: Lombardia 2000; Lazio 1200; Emilia-Romagna 600; Veneto 400 ».