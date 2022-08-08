“It was right to offer the anti-smallpox vaccine to the categories most at risk and only to those, because otherwise it would not have made sense, even if we remember that the mortality” from monkeypox “in Italy is equal to zero. prevention of a sexually transmitted disease and we know some rules that are very simple: quarantine if you are positive, avoid promiscuous sexual intercourse, always use condoms. The best prevention is to be careful “. Thus to Adnkronos Salute Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Bio-Medico Campus of Rome, comments on the launch in Lazio of the anti-Monkeypox vaccination.