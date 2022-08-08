This morning at the Spallanzani Institute in Rome, the first vaccinations in Italy against monkeypox began. The distribution of the anti-Monkeypox vaccine currently concerns 4 Regions with more cases: Lombardy, Lazio, Emilia Romagna and Veneto. The vaccine is administered “to risk categories as dictated by the Ministry of Health. There has been a great deal of participation and this means that people have understood the validity of the vaccine tool. We reiterate that it is not a serious disease but this game must be closed immediately and ensure that it does not extend to the rest of the population “said in a video message the director general of the Institute for Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani in Rome, Francesco Vaia.

“The vaccination campaign against monkeypox is finally started, a valid tool to try to stop this epidemic that does not seem to stop. Given the high adhesion that is being registered in these hours, I believe it is necessary to have undergone more doses than the small number distributed. Otherwise there is the risk of not being able to give the vaccine to those who need it “, stresses Adnkronos Salute Massimo Andreonihead of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit).

Vaccinations against monkeypox that started today at the Inmi Spallanzani in Rome and soon in three other Regions “began with a guilty delay and in the other regions they will not start before other weeks, while everything should be done to avoid arriving there too. to high numbers. The fault lies with the Ministry of Health who underestimated the problem, did not want to act to respect the politically correct and we are two months late compared to other EU countries “he told Adnkronos Health Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa. “Now we have to run and carry out a vaccination campaign in August is not easy. People cannot take and go to Rome to get vaccinated, I hope we start immediately in other regions as well. We have 30 thousand cases in 80 countries, over 500 in Italy. Smallpox monkeys are endemic. Now we have to mitigate their effects “, concludes Bassetti.

For Massimo Ciccozzihead of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Campus Bio-Medico of Rome, “it was right to offer the smallpox vaccine to the categories most at risk and only to those, because otherwise it would not make sense, even if we remember that the mortality “from monkeypox” in Italy is equal to zero. However, we need to work a lot on the prevention of a sexually transmitted disease and we know some rules that are very simple: quarantine if you are positive, avoid intercourse promiscuous sex, always use condoms. The best prevention is to be careful. ”

Getting vaccinated against monkeypox “is more than advisable for the categories of people most exposed to the virus,” he told Adnkronos Health is Massimo Galli, former director of infectious diseases of the Sacco hospital in Milan. “The vaccine against smallpox manages to have a preventive function with respect to monkeypox and therefore it is worth using it, considering that the phenomenon continues to be present. Therefore it may be appropriate to act accordingly, with an active prevention proposal by the institutions health care “, concludes Galli.