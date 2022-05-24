First case of monkeypox in Lombardy to what Adnkronos Salute learns. The diagnosis is at 19.50, a few minutes ago. The confirmation of the infection is from the Sacco hospital in Milan, a national reference center for infectious disease emergencies together with the Spallanzani in Rome. The patient is basically fine. It is subject to counter-analysis to have the definitive confirmation of the diagnosis.

The strain is not indigenous, but comes from abroad and it could be related to the outbreaks that are occurring in other European countries such as Germany, Portugal and Spain (Canary Islands).