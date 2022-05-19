Smallpox of monkeys, the first case in Italy. He was identified at the Lazzaro Spallanzani Institute in Rome. “It is a young adult returning from a stay in the Canary Islands who had presented himself to the emergency room of Umberto I”, announces the national institute for infectious diseases in Rome. “Two other suspected cases are under investigation”, adds Inmi.

“The clinical picture was characteristic and the ‘Monkeypox virus’ was rapidly identified with molecular and gene sequencing techniques from the skin lesion samples. The person is in isolation in fairly good general condition, epidemiological investigations and tracing of the contacts “, specify the doctors of Spallanzani.

“At the moment the three cases observed and in the cases in Europe and the USA, did not show clinical signs of seriousness – continue the experts – Transmission can occur through droplets of saliva, contact with lesions and infected biological fluids”.