“The monkeypox virus can cause serious illness in some population groups, such as young children, pregnant women and immunosuppressed people.” TheEcdc, European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, in a ‘monkeypox’ rapid risk assessment released today. With regard to cases that are spreading at European and international level, “further investigations are needed to accurately estimate the level of morbidity and mortality in this outbreak”, the experts point out.

“Most current” monkeypox “cases have presented with mild symptoms and for the wider population the likelihood of spread is very low. However, the likelihood of further spread of the virus through close contact, such as example during sexual activities between people with multiple sexual partners, it is considered high “, explains Andrea Ammon, director of the ECDC. Cases of monkeypox, ECDC points out, currently “have been diagnosed mainly among men who have sex with men, which suggests that transmission could take place during intimate relationships.”

The contagion, experts recall, can occur through close contact of the mucosa or skin not intact with infectious material of lesions, or through large respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact.

“People infected” with monkeypox virus “should remain isolated until the scabs” that are created as a result of the rash caused by the disease, “and in particular should avoid close contact with immunosuppressed people and pets”. , therefore recommends the ECDC.

As for the close contacts of monkeypox cases, these “should self-monitor for any development of symptoms for 21 days after the last exposure,” adds the ECDC.

The EU body will continue to “closely monitor developments and update the risk assessment as soon as new data and information become available”.