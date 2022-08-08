Researchers from the National Institute for Infectious Diseases (Inmi) Spallanzani in Rome published a study in ‘Lancet Infectious Diseases’ in which they verified that the monkeypox virus “remains in the sperm for a long time” up to about 20 days after onset of symptoms “and not only as DNA but with the living presence of viral particles with an infectious capacity” thus demonstrating the nature of a sexually transmitted disease.

This result follows the work of the Institute’s researchers, also on Monkeypox, which led to the identification of the first Italian cases and published in the journal of the European Center for Disease Control Eurosurveillance, and to the first sequencing of Monkeypox virus in Italy, which demonstrated the belonging of this virus to the strain responsible for the current international spread.