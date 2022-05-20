Covid and measles more contagious than monkeypox, the disease has also risen to prominence in Italy after the first cases identified. To outline the picture – between virulence, symptoms and mortality – is the virologist Mauro Pistello, director of the Virology Unit of the University Hospital of Pisa and vice president of the Italian Society of Microbiology.

“There are various types of monkeypox, what has been found for now is the least virulent one in West Africa and then there is the Congo lineage, with a mortality of around 10%, but it has always had a very local spread. As far as the European cases are concerned, we have an advantage, that this monkeypox it is much less contagious than SARS-CoV-2 or measles“, he tells Adnkronos Salute.

On the possibility that the case identified at Inmi Spallanzani in Rome could be the ‘patient zero’ of a possible outbreak, “it’s a bit early to say, there is an incubation period of 2-3 weeks“Warns Pistello.” But I think it is difficult – he adds – the infection has obvious symptoms and is therefore easy to intercept and isolate. I don’t think we need to be alarmed. We monitor and track case contacts“.