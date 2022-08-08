Vaccinating against monkeypox “is more than advisable for the categories of people most exposed to the virus”. Massimo Galli, former director of Infectious Diseases of the Sacco hospital in Milan, told Adnkronos Health about the start of administration, from today, in the Regions with the highest number of cases of infection.

“The vaccine against smallpox manages to have a preventive function with respect to monkeypox and therefore it is worth using it, considering that the phenomenon continues to be present. Therefore it may be appropriate to act accordingly, with an active prevention proposal by the institutions health care “, concludes Galli.