Smallpox of the monkeys, the approach to AIDS and the new emergency

The smallpox from the monkeys risks becoming a new one world emergency. In just a week from the first findings of the disease, the ascertained cases have risen to ninety two and they are scattered for all the worldanother 28 patients are under observation for suspicion of having contract the virus. The United Nations agency for AIDS warns against information “racist and homophobic“circulating on the monkeypox virus putting one at risk effective response to the spread of the disease. The risk, stressed a note today of the Unaidsit’s not just the reinforcement of stereotypes homophobic And racistsbut also to compromise theeffectiveness of the action to fight the epidemic.

A significant part of the cases were found in gay and bisexual men; WHO noted, however, that the evidence available so far suggests that more people at risk are the ones who have had a contact close physicist with someone with monkeypox and that the risk is therefore not limited to men who have sex with other men, but it’s about anyone. “Stigma and blame undermine confidence and the ability to respond effectively to epidemics like this one, “he said Matthew Kavanagh, Deputy Executive Director of Unaids. “This epidemic highlights the urgent need for leaders to strengthen the pandemic preventionthrough the strengthening of community health structures “, he said again.

Read also:

Election poll, does Letta work the miracle? The Democratic Party still loses. The results

Pd, Misiani: “The absolute priority is to respect the pact with the EU”

Berlusconi lucid on Ukraine and Russia. A true Western leader

He runs away with the refugee, his wife speaks. “She wanted my husband and she took him”

Giletti: “Moretti loves me (she denounces him). Floris a man of power like Vespa”

Carlos Alcarez aims for Roland-Garros. The 19-year-old climbs world tennis

AC Milan Scudetto. Pioli is worth Conte. Leao looks like Mbappè. Maignan from 10. REPORT CARDS

Ukraine, Letta: “Peace is not achieved by kneeling before Putin”. VIDEO

CDP, conducted analysis on Italian energy security

Air France-KLM, signed 10-year strategic commercial partnership

Subscribe to the newsletter

