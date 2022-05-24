They rose to 6 cases of monkeypox in Italy. A sixth case of ‘Monkeypox’ according to what Adnkronos Salute in Lombardy learns. “Investigations on other suspected cases are underway“announces Inmi Spallanzani, notifying today the fifth case with clinical and transmission characteristics similar to the previous ones.” Five cases of monkeypox ascertained by Inmi Spallanzani. Three are hospitalized in Rome, one in Arezzo, one is followed at home in Rome “says the Lazio health councilor, Alessio D’Amato, on Facebook. In general,” there are sixteen close contacts placed in isolation. Further investigations are underway “.

The fifth case, according to what Adnkronos Salute learns, is an Italian returning from Germanywho went to the Inmi Spallanzani clinic and is now in isolation at home, followed by the doctors of the Institute.

VIRUS FIRST 3 ITALIAN CASES RELATED TO AFRICAN STRAIN – “The Spallanzani researchers have completed the first phase of the DNA sequence analysis of the Monkeypox virus of the first three cases of monkeypox observed in Italy and followed up at the Roman Institute” says Inmi, explaining that “the samples Positive results for Monkeypox virus were sequenced for the hemagglutinin (Ha) gene, which allows for phylogenetic analysis of the virus, and were all similar to the West African strain, with 100% similarity to the isolated viruses of the patients in Portugal and Germany. We could also be faced with a ‘pan-European’ virus in Italy – believe the Spallanzani specialists – correlated with the outbreaks observed in various European countries, in particular that of the Canary Islands “.