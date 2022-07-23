“We have reached 15 thousand cases of monkeypox in more than 70 countries in the world, which probably represent the tip of the iceberg. It is likely that they are 5-6 times more: we are therefore close to 100 thousand real cases. . Italy remains among the top 10 countries, with about 400 cases. These are impressive numbers “. The point is made by Andrea Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, who underlines to Adnkronos Salute: “Nobody wants to alarm, but beware of underestimating the problem. It would be appropriate to start now with an important vaccination campaign, aimed at young males, otherwise in September we risk having tens of thousands of diagnosed cases and as many under trace “.

“Extending the vaccine for human smallpox with the indication also for monkey smallpox seems to me appropriate – comments Bassetti, in the aftermath of the green light from the European Medicines Agency – it is clear that a more specific vaccine would be needed, but at the moment it can go well broaden the indication “.

“Perhaps the name monkeypox makes us think of something far from us – reflects the infectious specialist – it would be more appropriate to say that it is smallpox of the skin, since it typically gives skin lesions. At first the problem was undervalued, in Italy but also internationally, and in just over 2 months we have reached an impressive number of cases, there have never been so many before “.

The numbers “are impressive – remarked Bassetti – also because this disease does not affect the entire population, but a very small group: young, purely male, who are infected through homo / bisexual and more rarely heterosexual relationships. A campaign should be addressed very quickly to these people. vaccination, monkeypox is a far from simple disease. We do not think only of deaths, these lesions are highly disabling and we do not know what will happen when the disease continues to grow and affects people who are immunosuppressed, HIV positive. So be careful to underestimate the disease. problem. Nobody wants to scare but, I repeat, now monkeypox is an endemic infection in the world “.