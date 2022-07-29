“We’ve definitely got something wrong about monkeypox. A campaign for safe sex is urgently needed, for example.” To underline this at Adnkronos Salute is Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa.

“We did something wrong – he argues – because initially, even for discourses perhaps of a social nature, it was not clearly stated that this disease was typically affecting men, who are infected by a typically sexual way”, with “homosexual, bisexual and heterosexual relationships”. We are 97% of the cases in this situation. It was not said immediately and perhaps he was wrong about this. And when some of us said it, he was accused of being homophobic or whatever. It is clear that we must never confusing the medical and epidemiological aspect with the sociological one, are two different worlds. Here too, in short, ideology has influenced health policies in this world “.

For Bassetti, on the other hand, it is “very urgent to try to direct prevention campaigns both from a behavioral point of view, therefore the use of condoms and some” cautious “attitudes,” and as regards vaccination “.