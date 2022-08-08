Vaccinations against monkeypox that started today at Inmi Spallanzani in Rome and in three other Regions “started with a guilty delay and in the other regions they will not start for more weeks, while everything should be done to avoid arriving there too. high numbers. The fault lies with the Ministry of Health, which underestimated the problem, did not want to act to respect political correctness and we are two months late compared to other EU countries “. Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, underlines this to Adnkronos Salute.

“Now we have to run and carry out a vaccination campaign in August is not easy. People cannot take and go to Rome to get vaccinated, I hope we start immediately in other regions as well. We have 30 thousand cases in 80 countries, over 500 in Italy. Smallpox monkeys are endemic. Now we have to mitigate their effects “, concludes Bassetti.