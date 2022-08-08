“The vaccination campaign against monkeypox is finally started, a valid tool to try to stop this epidemic that does not seem to stop. Given the high adhesion that is being registered in these hours, I believe it is necessary to have undergone more doses than the small number distributed. Otherwise there is the risk of not being able to give the vaccine to those who need it “. Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), underlines this to Adnkronos Salute, commenting on the start of anti-smallpox immunizations of monkeys in Lazio and in three others regions.